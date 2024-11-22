x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
View all stories
Home > Politics

Real Estate Scam in Hyderabad: ₹150 Crore Pre-Launch Fraud

Published on November 22, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Bunch of OTT options this Weekend
image
Bigg Boss Telugu Drama: Rohini Exposes Vishnu
image
Vishwak Sen’s Funky
image
Real Estate Scam in Hyderabad: ₹150 Crore Pre-Launch Fraud
image
Adani storm puts Revanth Sarkar in a soup

Real Estate Scam in Hyderabad: ₹150 Crore Pre-Launch Fraud

A massive real estate fraud has rocked Hyderabad as RJ Ventures allegedly cheated around 600 investors of ₹150 crore through fake pre-launch property schemes. The victims gathered outside the Central Crime Station (CCS) in Basheer Bagh to protest and demand justice.

The company had promised housing developments across several prime locations including Narayan Khed, Ghatkesar, Patan Cheru, and Kartanoor areas. Investors were convinced to put in amounts ranging from ₹20 lakh to ₹50 lakh each. However, four years after collecting the investments, no construction has begun at any of the promised sites.

The victims are now demanding the arrest of RJ Ventures’ Managing Director Bhaskar Gupta and Director Sudha Rani. According to the investors, the company had guaranteed house completion by 2022 and even offered monthly rent compensation of ₹6,000-8,000 if construction was delayed. Formal agreements were signed, but the promises remained unfulfilled. Some investors who received cheques from the company found them bouncing.

“They made grand promises about completing construction by 2022 and even signed formal agreements with us. When we started questioning the lack of progress after four years, the management kept avoiding our concerns. We’ve been requesting our money back with interest for the past year, but they continue to delay and dodge our demands,” explained one of the affected investors.

This scandal comes shortly after another similar fraud case involving Suvarna Bhoomi Infra Developers, who allegedly cheated investors through a “buyback investment” scheme. In that case, investors were promised 24% returns after 18 months, adding to the growing concern about real estate fraud in the city.

This real estate scam in Hyderabad has reignited calls for stricter regulations and better safeguards for property investors, highlighting a recurring issue that happening in the real estate sector for years. Despite repeated scams, successive governments have failed to implement stringent laws to prevent such frauds, leaving investors vulnerable. Meanwhile, as usual police investigations are underway to recover the defrauded money and hold the perpetrators accountable,which might take decades.

-Sanyogita

Next Vishwak Sen’s Funky Previous Adani storm puts Revanth Sarkar in a soup
else

TRENDING

image
Bunch of OTT options this Weekend
image
Vishwak Sen’s Funky
image
A Disappointing start for new Films

Latest

image
Bunch of OTT options this Weekend
image
Bigg Boss Telugu Drama: Rohini Exposes Vishnu
image
Vishwak Sen’s Funky
image
Real Estate Scam in Hyderabad: ₹150 Crore Pre-Launch Fraud
image
Adani storm puts Revanth Sarkar in a soup

Most Read

image
Real Estate Scam in Hyderabad: ₹150 Crore Pre-Launch Fraud
image
Adani storm puts Revanth Sarkar in a soup
image
YS Sharmila Accuses YS Jagan

Related Articles

Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby Regina Cassandra Stylish Look Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit Priyanka Chopra For Citadel Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual DarkChocolate for Health Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress