Real reason why Ram Charan shelved his Next

Ram Charan has been holding talks with Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri for a film and an official announcement was made months ago. Gowtam worked on the complete draft and the final narration took place recently. The film is shelved and there are a lot of speculations about the real reasons why Charan had to put the project on hold. There are talks that the result of Jersey Hindi version forced Charan to put Gowtam’s project on hold which is untrue. Some of the gossip portals speculated that Charan asked Gowtam to rework on the script which is also not true.

Gowtam worked on the script for months and he narrated it to Ram Charan recently. Charan was convinced and wanted Gowtam to narrate the script to Megastar Chiranjeevi. Megastar was not impressed with the script and he rejected the film straight away. Ram Charan had to shelve the project after Megastar was not impressed. This is the real reason why Gowtam’s film was shelved. UV Creations is now on a hunt for the right director and the discussions are currently going on. Ram Charan is listening to scripts and he is meeting various directors in this break. He will resume the shoot of Shankar’s film in September.