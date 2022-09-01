AP Tops in Sedition Cases in the Country

Andhra Pradesh registered highest Sedition cases in the country, when compared with any other State, reveals the latest report published by the National Crime Records Bureau, Government of India.

Out of the total 76 cases reported across the Country, Andhra Pradesh alone contributed 29 Sedition cases under IPC Section 124A. Second highest number of sedition cases reported from Manipur, Nagaland with seven cases from each, Haryana reported 5 and Delhi reported 4 cases. The States including Assam, Uttar Pradesh recorded 3 from each state and states like Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Telangana, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir reported 2 from each. At the same time, the States like Chhattisgarh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura and Lakshadweep recorded one case from each state.

In fact, there were 189 Sedition cases pending at the investigation level itself from the previous year in the country, for which the new list of 76 cases were also added.

Reacting on these latest statistics, the TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh criticised that Andhra Pradesh emerged as the number one crime State in the country under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Lokesh observed that the reason behind all these sedition cases was the government and ruling political party. He said that the YSRCP government lodged sedition cases on those who questioned the bad governance of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Many people were facing the sedition case only because of their mere comments on failures of the chief minister, through social media platforms, Lokesh added.

Majority of the sedition cases in Andhra Pradesh were only to threaten and prevent people from making comments on the failures of CM Jagan Reddy and YSRCP government, the TDP leader criticised.