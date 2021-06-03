Rebel Raju sending letters to MPs on his ‘torture’

In addition to the wheelchair campaign in Delhi, rebel MP Raghurama Raju has begun sending letters to all the fellow Members of Parliament narrating how he was put to ‘custodial violence’. After going to Delhi, Raju became very active and returned to his original aggressive style despite the health limitations.

In the latest letters, Mr. Raju has claimed that he would be the first MP in the entire country to be ‘beaten up in police custody’ in a State. This is the first time ‘custodial third degree’ was used on a Member of Parliament anywhere in the country. As expected, the fellow MPs were starting to express shock and surprise at Raju’s plight.

Congress MP Manikkam Tagore went to the extent of posting Raju’s letter on Twitter. It took social media by storm. Tagore condemned the ‘custodial beating’ of the MP and described the Jagan Reddy regime as a ‘Hitler rule’.

Some MPs have stressed the need for all the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to condemn with one voice the ‘third degree custodial torture’ used on a fellow MP. On his part, Raghurama Raju kept silent after sending his letters to the fellow MPs. The other YSRCP MPs are spending sleepless nights on how to explain their version in the national capital on the Raju conflict.