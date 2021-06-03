YS Sharmila registers “YSR Telangana Party” with Election Commission!

YS Sharmila, the daughter of former Chief Minister of Undivided AP late YS Rajashekar Reddy and sister of AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy who announced her plans to launch a political party of her own in Telangana has registered her party name as “YSR Telangana Party”.

Though Sharmila announced on April 9 in Khammam public meeting that she will announce the name and flag of her party on July 8 on the occasion of YSR’s birth anniversary, her party name became public on Thursday after Election Commission of India published a notice in an English Daily stating that a political party is proposed to be registered by the name of YSR Telangana Party and if anyone has any objection to the registration they may send their objections with reasons to ECI by June 16, 2021.

Interestingly, the party was registered by Vaduka Raja Gopal, a resident of Yousufguda in Hyderabad.

Raja Gopal is known to be the prime follower of Sharmila.

It has now become clear that Sharmila’s party name is YSR Telangana Party even before the official launch of the party by her on July 8.