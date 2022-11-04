Recce on Pawan, YSRCP turns tables on TDP

In the alleged recce case of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, the ruling YSR Congress refuted the charges against them and turned tables on the TDP. The leaders said that the three persons who were arrested in the case were members of the opposition TDP.

The chairmen of AP Reddy, Kamma and Kapu corporations said that the three persons belonged to the TDP. They said that Vijay, Aditya Chowdary and Saikrishna Chowdary, who were now in the Hyderabad police, were associated with the TDP.

Kamma Corporation chairman, Thummala Chandrasekhar, Kapu Corporation chairman, Adapa Seshu and Reddy Corporation chairman, Satyanarayana Reddy, produced the photographs of the accused with Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh.

They alleged that Chandrababu Naidu is known for criminal politics and was part of Chandrababu Naidu’s conspiracy against the Kapu community in the state for political benefits. Kapu Corporation chairman Adapa Seshu said that Chandrababu Naidu was behind the murder of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga in the past. He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was now trying to eliminate Pawan Kalyan and blame Jagan Mohan Reddy only to get political advantage.

They also appealed to the Jana Sena leaders to understand the criminal politics of the TDP leaders. They also advised the Jana Sena activists and leaders to look at the political connections of the three accused who were arrested by the Hyderabad police.

Reddy Corporation chairman, Satyanarayana Reddy said that the Jana Sena leaders were dragging his name in the recce. He said that he had no criminal background and requested the Jana Sena activists not to be misled by Chandrababu Naidu’s opportunistic and criminal politics. He also advised the Jana Sena leaders to read the books of senior Kapu leader Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah, who openly exposed Chandrababu Naidu’s criminal politics.

The chairmen said that the TDP chief was trying to bring division among the Kamma, Reddy and Kapu communities to win the next election. They wanted people to understand the criminal politics of Chandrababu Naidu and save Pawan Kalyan from the TDP chief.