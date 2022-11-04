Supreme Court posts hearing of Amaravati cases to Nov 14

The Supreme Court on Friday posted the hearing on the Amaravati cases to November 14. The two-member bench consisting of Justice K M Joseph and Justice Hrishikesh Roy told both the parties that they have to study the issue before hearing the case.

The advocate for the State government requested the bench to hear the case as the high court had given its judgement asking the state government to complete development of Amaravati in six months. The advocate further told the bench that the high court had also issued a contempt order against the state government for not implementing its orders.

Senior advocate for the Amaravati farmers, Fali Nariman, told the bench that the high court had given its order in March this year and wondered why the state government took so many months to file the Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court.

However, the bench said that they have to go through the details of the case before taking up the hearing. They needed time to go through the files and understand the case and wanted at least two weeks-time.

Senior advocate Nariman offered to give a synopsis of the case in the form of an affidavit if the court gave them one week time. The judges responded saying that they would not accept so much time and had asked the advocate to file the affidavit by November 7.

Despite the requests from the state government’s advocate, the bench posted the case for next hearing on November 14.