Ayyannapatrudu’s arrest exposed Jagan’s vengeful attitude, says TDP

Former minister and TDP politburo member, Kimidi Kala Venkat Rao, on Friday said that the arrest of TDP leader, Nimmakayala Ayyannaptrudu, is nothing but misusing power by Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and it thoroughly exposed his vengeful attitude towards the Opposition party leaders.

It has become a practice to Jagan that whenever the TDP leaders expose his failures he will resort to such acts only to divert the public attention. The State government’s move on the arrest of Ayyannapatrudu is very wicked, Kala Venkat Rao told media persons here.

The statement given by Jagan’s sister Sharmila, to the CBI on the murder of their paternal uncle, Vivekananda Reddy, kicked up serious debate among the public on Jagan’s role and thus Jagan resorted to this kind of wicked act to see to it that the public attention is diverted, the TDP leader said.

He asked whether the people have the right to question the administration and how Ayyannapatrudu can be taken into custody like a terrorist. Is it wrong if Ayyannaptrudu questions the government on the misuse of funds raised through mortgaging thousands of acres of government land in Visakhapatnam, he asked.

Is it not a fact that the ruling party leaders looted the State in the past three-and-half years and illegally occupied hundreds of acres of lands in the port city of Visakhapatnam, Kala Venkat Rao questioned the YSRCP leaders. Is it a crime that Ayyannapatrudu questioned the ruling party leaders on the atrocities being committed by them in his home district, he said.

A false case has been filed by a retired official against Ayyannapatrudu that two cents of land was occupied by him and he was arrested without any inquiry, the TDP leader pointed out. The police officials should feel ashamed to go to his house at midnight and jump the walls to enter his residence, which amounts to violating the fundamental rights, he added.

This has proved again that the law is being blatantly violated by the government agencies themselves and Jagan resorted to it only to divert the public attention from the major issues like Viveka murder, illegal occupation of lands by the ruling party leadres and the ongoing murders in the State, Kala Venkat Rao felt.