Release tensions for Balakrishna and Boyapati’s film

Nandamuri Balakrishna is shooting for Boyapati Srinu’s action entertainer that is yet to be titled. The makers announced that the film will have its theatrical release on May 28th across the globe. But going with the current update, the film may be postponed. 40 percent of the film’s shoot is still pending and the movie unit is working without breaks to complete the shoot. Any unexpected roadblock will delay the shoot and will push the release date of BB3.

With the sudden rise in the coronavirus cases, it would be a real challenge for the makers to wrap up the shoot on time considering the announced release date. Boyapati is keen to complete the shoot on time and release the film. The title of the film is expected to be announced for Ugadi. Monarch is the title considered but the makers are in the hunt for other titles too. Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer of this big-budget film. Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna are the leading ladies in this high voltage action entertainer.