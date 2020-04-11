Retired High Court Judge Kanaga Raju new AP SEC

Madras High Court Judge (Retired) Kanaga Raju is reportedly being appointed as the new State Election Commissioner for Andhra Pradesh. He will be replacing present SEC Ramesh Kumar. The Jaganmohan Reddy government has taken this decision as per its latest Ordinance which lays down rules for appointing High Court judges as the SECs.

The government has also sent the file relating to Judge Kanaga Raju appointment for the approval of Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. Very soon, the Governor is expected to approve the new appointment.

The TDP says that the government decision will be challenged in a court of law. This is very undemocratic on the part of Jagan Reddy to bypass even the Parliament which alone can remove the SEC.