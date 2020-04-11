Sai Pallavi in Maha Samudram?

Young actor Sharwanand is teaming up with RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupathi for an emotional action thriller titled Maha Samudram. The multi-starrer will roll during the second half of this year and the casting process is currently on. After Samantha’s exit, Ajay Bhupathi is keen on roping in Sai Pallavi for the female lead. The discussions are currently on and Sai Pallavi is yet to reveal her decision about the film.

Sai Pallavi is also considered as the heroine for Sharwanand’s upcoming movie that will be directed by Kishore Tirumala. Now, Sai Pallavi is in talks for Maha Samudram. Sharwanand is in plans to shoot for both these projects simultaneously and we have to wait to see if Sai Pallavi gives her nod to romance Sharwanand in his back to back films. An official announcement about the cast and crew of Maha Samudram will be made soon.