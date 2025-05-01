Suriya’s Retro Movie Review

Retro Movie Review

Retro Movie Review

Karthik Subbaraj is one of the cult directors of Tamil cinema. Pizza and Jigarthanda made him a prominent face among the Tamil directors. He bagged an opportunity to work with Suriya in Retro. Suriya even produced the film on his home banner 2D Entertainment. Kanguva has been a big disappointment for Suriya and the actor has been struggling to deliver a hit. Between huge expectations, Retro released today and here is the review of the film:

Story:

Paari (Suriya) works for a gangster named Tilak (Joju George) and his past is quite bitter. Tilak treats Paari as his own son. Paari grows out to be a Gangster. Soon he decides to stay away from his acts for Rukmini (Pooja Hegde) and he leads a simple life. Paari fails to complete his last deal ‘Gold Fish’ and this turns out to be a huge loss for Tilak. Soon, differences crop up between Paari and Tilak. The rest of Retro is all about the story of Gold Fish and what happens next.

Analysis:

The audience are quite selective and choosy to watch films in theatres. Unless there is something interesting, the audience are not in a mood to rush to theatres to watch a film. It is surprising to see what made Suriya sign Retro as the film offers nothing much interesting and new. The film starts at a slow pace and Karthik Subbaraj takes a long time to start the story proceedings. The audience will keep waiting for the twist and the magic of Karthik Subbaraj.

The film is divided into various chapters like love, war and entertainment. But Retro fails to offer the needed emotional touch and it fails to keep the audience engaging. The scenes of Jayaram are badly written. There is a huge impact of Squid Game on Retro. The entire second half is designed around the concept. Suriya is presented in four different looks in the film. The Gold Fish twist is a huge disappointment for the audience. Retro is a poorly written old formulaic drama which is outdated and it irritates the audience. The conflict point is not completed in the film finally.

Performances:

Suriya has to focus on interesting scripts rather than taking up roles with different looks and getups. He has to pick up films that will impress his fans and the audience. Suriya has done his part well in Retro. Pooja Hedge gets a deglam role in the film and she looks new. The actress fails to impress the audience with her performance. Joju George gets a full length role and he did his part well. But his character was not well written. Jayaram is wasted badly.

The cinematography work in Retro looks decent. All the songs are disappointments. The background score too fails to make an impact in Retro. The episodes that are shot in Andaman are good. Karthik Subbaraj delivers one more disappointing film with Retro. The film falls flat without any interesting episodes and unexpected twists.

Telugu360 Rating: 2/5