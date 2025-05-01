We are grateful to audiences for HIT 3 phenomenon – Nani

Natural Star Nani’s highly anticipated HIT 3 has hit the theatres today and it took biggest opening ever in his career. At a time when theatres are facing crisis with lack of audiences, HIT 3 showcased huge turnouts everywhere. Not just in Telugu states but in Karnataka and Kerala, the bookings have been phenomenal.

Many shows are trending in Fast Filling or Sold Out zone while in North America, the movie has already crossed US$800k in advance sales. The movie is creating earth shattering sensation proving that audiences are ready to watch films if marketed and presented well.

Sharing this happiness Nani interacted with press and stated that audiences have always been proving him right. He remarked that whenever he takes himself as one of the audiences’ member, he has been finding super success at the box office. He thanked them for coming to theatres in huge numbers.

Nani further stated that he woke up to his phone buzzing with messages all the while and stated that there have been congratulatory messages and wishes pouring in. He also remarked that they are unable to predict the movie’s final numbers and are sure to celebrate the film’s success for whole month of May. Sailesh Kolanu has directed the film and Prashanthi Tirpineni produced it.