Revanth launches Telangana pavilion at Osaka World Expo 2025

Published on April 21, 2025 by swathy

Revanth launches Telangana pavilion at Osaka World Expo 2025

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched Telangana pavilion at the Osaka World Expo 2025. Indian CM, who is on a nine-day Japan tour, visited the highly reputed Expo to attract global investors and entrepreneurs towards Telangana state.

The Osaka World Expo 2025 which took off on April 13 will go on for six months in Kansai, Japan. It is one of the most popular international expos, in which innovators, scientists, investors, technocrats, entrepreneurs and policy makers from all over the world participate.

This year, Osaka World Expo is conducted with the theme of ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’ and Telangana earned the distinction of being the first state from India to make its presence felt at the famed futuristic conference.

During the tour, CM Revanth Reddy-led Telangana delegation has been successful in attracting several reputed companies and investors and also signed multiple tie-ups. Till now multiple agreements valuing more than Rs 10,000 Cr have been signed with various Japanese companies.

Earlier CM Revanth Reddy delegation has visited Kitakyushu, Japan’s model green city. On the occasion, Telangana delegation signed Letters of Intent with Japanese companies to set up Eco Town near Hyderabad.

