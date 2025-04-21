What’s Happening with Pawan Kalyan’s OG?

There have been lot of speculations about the upcoming films of Pawan Kalyan. After the actor turned politician became busy in politics, he had no time for films. The actor is in plans to complete the shoots of his pending films at the earliest. He has been suffering with health problems and this delayed the shoots further. He will soon complete the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the film will hit the screens in May for sure. Pawan’s fans are keen about OG, a stylish action drama directed by Sujeeth.

OG has been in news ever since the film was announced. Right from the poster to the teaser cut, everything went viral and generated massive buzz on the film. Social media is filled with requests about the release of OG. Pawan Kalyan has to allocate ten days to complete the shoot of OG and he is expected to complete the film’s shoot in May. OG may release during the second half of this year if things go as per the plan. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady and Thaman is the music composer. DVV Danayya is the producer of OG.