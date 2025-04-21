x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
View all stories
Home > Movie News

What’s Happening with Pawan Kalyan’s OG?

Published on April 21, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Polavaram to Be Completed by 2027, Says Minister Nimmala
image
AI Revolution: Gates and Obama Warn About Job Security
image
Shocking Budget for Prabhas and Hanu’s Film?
image
Buzz: Producer needed for Megastar’s Next?
image
What’s the fate of Bellamkonda’s Bhairavam?

What’s Happening with Pawan Kalyan’s OG?

There have been lot of speculations about the upcoming films of Pawan Kalyan. After the actor turned politician became busy in politics, he had no time for films. The actor is in plans to complete the shoots of his pending films at the earliest. He has been suffering with health problems and this delayed the shoots further. He will soon complete the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the film will hit the screens in May for sure. Pawan’s fans are keen about OG, a stylish action drama directed by Sujeeth.

OG has been in news ever since the film was announced. Right from the poster to the teaser cut, everything went viral and generated massive buzz on the film. Social media is filled with requests about the release of OG. Pawan Kalyan has to allocate ten days to complete the shoot of OG and he is expected to complete the film’s shoot in May. OG may release during the second half of this year if things go as per the plan. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady and Thaman is the music composer. DVV Danayya is the producer of OG.

Next Revanth launches Telangana pavilion at Osaka World Expo 2025 Previous Will Allu Arjun sport a new look in Atlee’s Film?
else

TRENDING

image
Shocking Budget for Prabhas and Hanu’s Film?
image
Buzz: Producer needed for Megastar’s Next?
image
What’s the fate of Bellamkonda’s Bhairavam?

Latest

image
Polavaram to Be Completed by 2027, Says Minister Nimmala
image
AI Revolution: Gates and Obama Warn About Job Security
image
Shocking Budget for Prabhas and Hanu’s Film?
image
Buzz: Producer needed for Megastar’s Next?
image
What’s the fate of Bellamkonda’s Bhairavam?

Most Read

image
Polavaram to Be Completed by 2027, Says Minister Nimmala
image
AI Revolution: Gates and Obama Warn About Job Security
image
Revanth launches Telangana pavilion at Osaka World Expo 2025

Related Articles

Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test