Will Allu Arjun sport a new look in Atlee’s Film?

Icon Star Allu Arjun is on a break and he is focused on the pre-production work of his next film to be directed by Atlee. Allu Arjun loves to transform himself as per the role and the assignment. His transformation for Pushpa left the audience in wow and his dedication levels for the role are unmatchable. The discussion is all about the look for his upcoming movie. Allu Arjun has been spotted in a casual attire and look during his public appearances. He hasn’t seen undergoing any transformation or any look change for now.

It is unclear if the actor takes up a new look before the shoot commences. Atlee is said to have designed couple of looks and one among them will be finalized soon. A look test was held recently. The shoot commences later this year and Janhvi Kapoor is rumored to play the leading lady. This mega budget film is produced by Sun Pictures and Anirudh may score the music and background score. More details will be announced officially soon.