Switch to: తెలుగు
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls Modi, Shah, Adani and Ambani as ‘Dusht Chathustay’ (wicked quartet)

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls Modi, Shah, Adani and Ambani as ‘Dusht Chathustay’ (wicked quartet)

Taking Congress’s fight against PM Modi and Adani’s nexus to new heights, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and billionaire businessmen Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani as ‘Dusht Chathustay’ (meaning Wicked Quartet). Leading Congress protest against Adani Group in Hyderabad on Thursday, southern state CM took digs at PM Modi and Adani with scathing remarks.

“Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014. He brought Amit Shah along with him to Delhi from Gujarat. Like ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ Modi and Shah have been patronizing Adani and Ambani. These four guys from Gujarat have turned into a Dushta Chathustayam (wicked quartet) and looting India,” thundered Revanth Reddy speaking at the protest in front of Enforcement Directorate Office at Basheerbagh in Hyderabad.

(Dusht Chathustay is a reference to epic Mahabharat’s villains Duryodana, Dushasana, Karna and Shakuni.)

“If we think of Gujarat we remember Mahatma Gandhiji. He created a special name for Gujarat globally by successfully leading Indian freedom movement. Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel duo from Gujarat have shown a new direction to independent lndia. Now the Gujarati duo PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are giving nightmares to Indians,” further fired CM Revanth Reddy.

As All India Congress Committee (AICC) decided to protest in front of ED offices in all states, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy led the protest in Hyderabad. Being a firebrand leader, CM Revanth Reddy came down heavily on NDA Government for being silent on Hindenburg allegations against Adani Group and SEBI chairman Madhabi Puri Buch

Telangana CM demanded Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into the latest allegations against Adani Group by Hindenburg Research. As Hindenburg alleged that SEBI chairman Madhabi Puri Buch has stakes in Adani’s offshore companies, Revanth Reddy also demanded her resignation.

