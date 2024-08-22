x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sobhita Dhulipala’ dance number in a crazy Bollywood Film?

Published on August 22, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film
image
Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets
image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth
image
AR Rahman about composing music for RC16
image
Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth gets Married again

Sobhita Dhulipala’ dance number in a crazy Bollywood Film?

Sobhita Dhulipala

Telugu girl Sobhita Dhulipala hasn’t done many Telugu films but she is quite popular. Sobhita Dhulipala dated Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya and the duo got engaged. Sobhita Dhulipala soon emerged as one of the most searched celebrities across the Tollywood circles. The actress is back to work and she is busy with her professional film commitments. As per the new update, Sobhita Dhulipala will soon be seen in a special song in Don 3, one of the craziest Bollywood films that are under making.

Also Read : Sobhita Dhulipala beats Shah Rukh Khan
Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Don 3 features Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani playing the lead roles. The team of Excel Entertainment has approached Sobhita Dhulipala for the special song and the response is quite positive. Farhan Akhtar has delayed the shoot because of the extensive pre-production work and the filming commences this year. Ranveer Singh replaced Shah Rukh Khan in the third installment of Don franchise. Don 3 is planned on a record budget.

Next Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls Modi, Shah, Adani and Ambani as ‘Dusht Chathustay’ (wicked quartet) Previous Nagarjuna’s Sankranthi plans Shelved
else

TRENDING

image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film
image
Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets
image
AR Rahman about composing music for RC16

Latest

image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film
image
Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets
image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth
image
AR Rahman about composing music for RC16
image
Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth gets Married again

Most Read

image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth
image
Mega DSC Syllabus: AP Govt initiates a good practice
image
NVSS challenges Congress for a public debate

Related Articles

Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake