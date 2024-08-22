Sobhita Dhulipala’ dance number in a crazy Bollywood Film?

Telugu girl Sobhita Dhulipala hasn’t done many Telugu films but she is quite popular. Sobhita Dhulipala dated Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya and the duo got engaged. Sobhita Dhulipala soon emerged as one of the most searched celebrities across the Tollywood circles. The actress is back to work and she is busy with her professional film commitments. As per the new update, Sobhita Dhulipala will soon be seen in a special song in Don 3, one of the craziest Bollywood films that are under making.

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Don 3 features Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani playing the lead roles. The team of Excel Entertainment has approached Sobhita Dhulipala for the special song and the response is quite positive. Farhan Akhtar has delayed the shoot because of the extensive pre-production work and the filming commences this year. Ranveer Singh replaced Shah Rukh Khan in the third installment of Don franchise. Don 3 is planned on a record budget.