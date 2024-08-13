x
Sobhita Dhulipala beats Shah Rukh Khan

Published on August 13, 2024 by ratnasri

Sobhita Dhulipala beats Shah Rukh Khan

The recent engagement of renowned actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya in Hyderabad has sparked significant interest in Sobhita’s public profile. This is evident from her surging popularity on the IMDb list of Top Indian Celebrities, where she currently holds the second position. Meanwhile, Sharvari maintains the top spot, riding the wave of success from her recent IMDb Breakout STARmeter award. Rounding out the top five are the legendary Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Janhvi Kapoor. The remaining in the top 10 are Lakshya, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Mrunal Thakur, and Aishwarya Rai. This weekly IMDb feature reflects the evolving trends in the popularity of Indian celebrities based on global web traffic to their profiles.

Sobhita and Chaitanya’s relationship has been kept relatively private, with the couple choosing to remain discreet about their courtship. However, a shared vacation photo in London in 2023 went viral but Chaitanya and Sobhita never responded. They got engaged recently in the presence of the family members and the wedding date is yet to be locked and announced. Sobhita’s next film is Sitara and the release date is yet to be announced.

