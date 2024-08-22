Nagarjuna’s Sankranthi plans Shelved

King Nagarjuna has been struggling for the right success in his career. He picked up a quickie named Naa Saami Ranga and the film had a decent run during the Sankranthi 2024 season. The box-office numbers are a relief for Nagarjuna after a series of flops. Naa Saami Ranga shoot was completed in three months and released on a quick note for Sankranthi. Nagarjuna had similar plans and he had two choices: Kalyan Krishna Kurasala who directed Soggade Chinni Nayana and Bangarraju. The other one is Vijay Binni of Naa Saami Ranga fame. Both these directors spent months in preparing the right script.

Also Read : Is Nagarjuna taking up a Negative Role?

Nagarjuna was not convinced with the ideas of these directors and pushed the films. Nagarjuna even offered a remake of Vijay Binni but the young director was not ready for the remake. Now, Nagarjuna’s Sankranthi plans are completely shelved. He is shooting for Dhanush’s Kubera and the release date will be announced soon. The film will hit the screens during summer next year. Sekhar Kammula is the director. Nagarjuna will soon start the new season of Bigg Boss.