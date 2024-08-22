x
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Movie News

Nagarjuna’s Sankranthi plans Shelved

Published on August 22, 2024

Nagarjuna

King Nagarjuna has been struggling for the right success in his career. He picked up a quickie named Naa Saami Ranga and the film had a decent run during the Sankranthi 2024 season. The box-office numbers are a relief for Nagarjuna after a series of flops. Naa Saami Ranga shoot was completed in three months and released on a quick note for Sankranthi. Nagarjuna had similar plans and he had two choices: Kalyan Krishna Kurasala who directed Soggade Chinni Nayana and Bangarraju. The other one is Vijay Binni of Naa Saami Ranga fame. Both these directors spent months in preparing the right script.

Also Read : Is Nagarjuna taking up a Negative Role?

Nagarjuna was not convinced with the ideas of these directors and pushed the films. Nagarjuna even offered a remake of Vijay Binni but the young director was not ready for the remake. Now, Nagarjuna’s Sankranthi plans are completely shelved. He is shooting for Dhanush’s Kubera and the release date will be announced soon. The film will hit the screens during summer next year. Sekhar Kammula is the director. Nagarjuna will soon start the new season of Bigg Boss.

Next Sobhita Dhulipala’ dance number in a crazy Bollywood Film? Previous CM Chandrababu visits and reassures pharma blast victims
