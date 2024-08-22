CM Chandrababu visits and reassures pharma blast victims

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu visited the victims of Atchutapuram SEZ pharma unit blast and reassured them of offering all possible support. As the reactor blast at Escientia pharma company on Wednesday killed 17 people, and injured more than 30, AP CM rushed to Vishakapatnam on Thursday to inquire about the frightful incident and console workers.

The reactor blast occurred at Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd plant located at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ), in Anakapalle district on Wednesday. The impact of reactor blast was so powerful that 17 people got killed on the spot and unfortunately the death toll is set to rise.

“The explosion in the pharma company in Atchutapuram SEZ has caused severe pain. It is extremely unfortunate that 17 people have lost life and 36 people are injured. I have spoken to the victims and their families. We will provide all support to regain their confidence and livelihoods,” said CM Chandrababu Naidu speaking to media in Vishakapatnam.

“Government will take care of victims and their families. We will provide the best of treatment, irrespective of financial considerations. If needed even plastic surgeries will be done,” further said Chandrababu Naidu.

CM Chandrababu Naidu announced Rs 1 Cr ex-gratia for the families of deceased. Rs 50 lakhs compensation will be offered to those have been severely injured and Rs 25 lakhs or the injured.

According to the inputs from SEZ officials, about 381 employees work in two shifts in Escientia pharma company. The explosion occurred when there was a shift change. If it had occured during shift timings, the damage would have been even more.

