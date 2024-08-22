US-Based Company’s $5 Billion Investment in AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has met with the Brookfield and Axis team and held discussions over investments. Evren, a clean energy platform, has promised to invest $5 billion in the state.

Energy Minister Gottpati Ravi Kumar, after the meeting, said that the government is promoting investments in the state by providing an investment-friendly environment and transparency. The Andhra Pradesh government is taking steps to establish solar parks, rooftop solar systems, and hydro storage projects.

The Minister also said that Evren, a clean energy platform promoted by Brookfield and Axis Energy, has committed to creating 3500 MW of solar and 5500 MW of wind assets in AP. The 9000 MW project is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2026.

Evren Chairman Ravi Kumar Reddy and Brookfield managing directors Nawal Saini and Murzash Manekshana said that this is their contribution to the state’s economic growth.

-Sanyogita