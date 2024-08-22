Atchutapuram Incident: Death Toll Rises To 17

The death toll at the Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd in Atchutapuram, Anakapalli district has risen to 17 and 31 were injured. Injured were taken to hospitals across Anakapalli and Atchutapuram and later a few were shifted to Hyderabad.

According to the collector, the incident happened at 2:15 PM on the 21st of August. The factory is operational with 381 employees; the blast occurred during lunch, so there were fewer staff present.

According to Atchutapuram Police Station, several persons have suffered extensive chemical burns, where their skin peeled off. Many were screaming with pain and a few lost consciousness. The area was filled with smoke and the incident was horrific. The forensic team reached the factory on the 22nd morning. Police have registered the case on Escientia Pharma Unit.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is inspecting the situation and following up with the victims’ families and medical care. Many were shifted to Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad for advanced medical treatment. Chandrababu Naidu is likely to visit the injured today.

The company was established in April 2019 with an investment of Rs 200 Cr, spread over 40 acres.

