Revolutionizing Public Transit: CM CBN’s Grand Vision Unveiled

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has set forth a comprehensive plan to revolutionize public transportation in the state, focusing on free bus travel for women and the implementation of electric buses. During a recent review meeting with the RTC and Transport Departments, Naidu outlined several ambitious initiatives aimed at improving service, safety, and sustainability.

At the forefront of these plans is a proposal for free bus travel for women. Naidu has directed officials to conduct an in-depth study of similar schemes in states like Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu. A dedicated team will visit these states to analyze their best practices and compile a detailed report. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of thorough planning, stating that a well-crafted policy, even if it takes more time to develop, is crucial for success.

Alongside this, Naidu is pushing for a significant shift towards electric buses. He has instructed officials to perform a comparative analysis of diesel and electric buses, considering factors such as purchase costs, maintenance expenses, and fuel efficiency. The state plans to leverage central government subsidies to acquire 1,253 electric buses, marking a major step towards sustainable public transport. Recognizing the challenges of this transition, Naidu has called for innovative solutions to address charging infrastructure needs, particularly for long-distance routes.

The Chief Minister also addressed the pressing issue of the aging bus fleet, acknowledging that many buses currently in service have traveled over 15 lakh kilometers. He criticized the previous administration for neglecting fleet renewal and reducing rural bus services. To rectify this, Naidu has called for an increase in rural bus services and a thorough evaluation of bus ownership versus rental models.

Also Read : YSR Congress looted Visakhapatnam, says Minister Kollu

Safety is another key focus of the new initiatives. Naidu has mandated regular meetings between Superintendents of Police, District Collectors, and Road Safety Officers to enhance accident prevention measures. He’s called for the identification and mitigation of accident-prone ‘black spots’ and the removal of vehicles over 15 years old from service. Additionally, the establishment of automated testing stations in every district will help ensure vehicle safety standards are met.

The Chief Minister has also pushed for administrative improvements, including streamlining the process of issuing driving licenses and RC cards. In a bid to boost RTC’s financial health, he suggested exploring additional income sources through cargo services.

Naidu’s comprehensive approach aims to address the multifaceted challenges facing public transportation in the state. By focusing on women’s welfare, environmental sustainability, safety, and operational efficiency, these initiatives represent a significant step towards modernizing and improving the state’s transport infrastructure.

-Sanyogita