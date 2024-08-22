x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
View all stories
Home > Politics

Revolutionizing Public Transit: CM CBN’s Grand Vision Unveiled

Published on August 22, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film
image
Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets
image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth
image
AR Rahman about composing music for RC16
image
Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth gets Married again

Revolutionizing Public Transit: CM CBN’s Grand Vision Unveiled

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has set forth a comprehensive plan to revolutionize public transportation in the state, focusing on free bus travel for women and the implementation of electric buses. During a recent review meeting with the RTC and Transport Departments, Naidu outlined several ambitious initiatives aimed at improving service, safety, and sustainability.

At the forefront of these plans is a proposal for free bus travel for women. Naidu has directed officials to conduct an in-depth study of similar schemes in states like Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu. A dedicated team will visit these states to analyze their best practices and compile a detailed report. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of thorough planning, stating that a well-crafted policy, even if it takes more time to develop, is crucial for success.

Alongside this, Naidu is pushing for a significant shift towards electric buses. He has instructed officials to perform a comparative analysis of diesel and electric buses, considering factors such as purchase costs, maintenance expenses, and fuel efficiency. The state plans to leverage central government subsidies to acquire 1,253 electric buses, marking a major step towards sustainable public transport. Recognizing the challenges of this transition, Naidu has called for innovative solutions to address charging infrastructure needs, particularly for long-distance routes.

The Chief Minister also addressed the pressing issue of the aging bus fleet, acknowledging that many buses currently in service have traveled over 15 lakh kilometers. He criticized the previous administration for neglecting fleet renewal and reducing rural bus services. To rectify this, Naidu has called for an increase in rural bus services and a thorough evaluation of bus ownership versus rental models.

Also Read : YSR Congress looted Visakhapatnam, says Minister Kollu
Safety is another key focus of the new initiatives. Naidu has mandated regular meetings between Superintendents of Police, District Collectors, and Road Safety Officers to enhance accident prevention measures. He’s called for the identification and mitigation of accident-prone ‘black spots’ and the removal of vehicles over 15 years old from service. Additionally, the establishment of automated testing stations in every district will help ensure vehicle safety standards are met.

The Chief Minister has also pushed for administrative improvements, including streamlining the process of issuing driving licenses and RC cards. In a bid to boost RTC’s financial health, he suggested exploring additional income sources through cargo services.

Naidu’s comprehensive approach aims to address the multifaceted challenges facing public transportation in the state. By focusing on women’s welfare, environmental sustainability, safety, and operational efficiency, these initiatives represent a significant step towards modernizing and improving the state’s transport infrastructure.

-Sanyogita

Next 13k grama sabhas to be held in AP, says Pawan Kalyan Previous Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls Modi, Shah, Adani and Ambani as ‘Dusht Chathustay’ (wicked quartet)
else

TRENDING

image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film
image
Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets
image
AR Rahman about composing music for RC16

Latest

image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film
image
Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets
image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth
image
AR Rahman about composing music for RC16
image
Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth gets Married again

Most Read

image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth
image
Mega DSC Syllabus: AP Govt initiates a good practice
image
NVSS challenges Congress for a public debate

Related Articles

Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake