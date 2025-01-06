x
Revanth Reddy wins over farmers, but many questions linger

Published on January 6, 2025 by nymisha

Revanth Reddy wins over farmers, but many questions linger

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has for now won over Telangana farmers, with his announcement of Rs 12,000 per acre, under Rythu Bharosa. Though this amount is lesser than the promised Rs 15,000 per acre, keeping in view the Telangana’s financial situation, farmers are welcoming with open heart.

Opposition BRS and BJP have been criticising that Congress Govt has cheated by decreasing the Rythu Bharosa amount from promised Rs 15,000 to 12,000. But farmers are not taking their criticism seriously, as the amount fixed by Revanth Sarkar is more than Rs 10,000 per acre disbursed by past BRS Govt.

Moreover, CM Revanth Reddy had waived off farm loans to the extent of Rs 2 lakh, spending about Rs 21,000 Cr and farmers have already received good benefit under Rythu Runa Maafi scheme. Also Govt has offered Rs 500 bonus per quintal for paddy. When all these benefits are put together, farmers will receive more benefit under DBT in Revanth Reddy’s tenure when compared to KCR’s rule.

Another big decision taken by CM Revanth Reddy is to provide Rs 12,000 for tenant farmers. While KCR completely turned a blind eye towards tenant farmers, Revanth Reddy has given a new hope for them. This surely makes him messiah for tenant farmers, who are mostly landless farmers hailing from SC, ST and BC sections.

Farmers are eagerly waiting for Rythu Bharosa and Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa schemes to be implemented from 26 Jan, 2025, but there are also many doubts in their minds.

Revanth Reddy Sarkar needs to address many questions regarding the eligibility of beneficiaries for both land owning farmers and tenant farmers. The announcement made by CM Revanth Reddy left many with open ended possibilities.

‘How will Govt decide the eligibility for tenant farmers?’ is the big question.

‘How will Govt decide whether land is agricultural or non-agricultural, within a short span of time and from when amount will be credited in farmers accounts?’ is another big question.

As of now Revanth Sarkar has not put any limit on acreage for disbursing Rythu Bharosa amount under DBT. But will it make any amendments in the future?

For now Revanth Reddy has surely won over Telangana farmers hearts and got an upperhand over KCR in case of farmers outreach. But if he has to stabilize the support base among farming community, Congress Government has to swiftly give clarity on all aspects relating to both Rythu Bharosa and Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa initiatives.

