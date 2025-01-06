x
Switch to: తెలుగు
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Height Increase Tips
Height Increase Tips
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump
Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling
Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling
Shraddha Das Goa Vibes
Shraddha Das Goa Vibes
Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes
Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes
Raai Laxmi New Year 2025 Celebrations
Raai Laxmi New Year 2025 Celebrations
Nushrratt Bharuccha Most Happiest Moments in 2024
Nushrratt Bharuccha Most Happiest Moments in 2024
Pragya Jaiswal Last days of 2024
Pragya Jaiswal Last days of 2024
DaakuMahaRaaj Third Song
DaakuMahaRaaj Third Song
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Game Changer is a comeback for me: Dil Raju

Published on January 6, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Game Changer is a comeback for me: Dil Raju
image
Critically Acclaimed actors in NTR and Prashanth Neel Project
image
Harish Shankar and Balakrishna film on Cards?
image
What happened to Vishal?
image
Chiranjeevi at APTA Event

Game Changer is a comeback for me: Dil Raju

Top producer Dil Raju has faced major setbacks with his recent films produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. He is betting big on Game Changer and the film was delayed by years. The film is finally hitting the screens on January 10th. Dil Raju interacted with the media and he said that the film marks a perfect comeback for him and Shankar. He said “It has been three and a half years of hard work. We started the film in August 2021. We have seen several ups and downs over these years. I have faced severe stress and a fear started after a series of flops. I wanted to streamline things. There is no interest on Game Changer after the release of Indian 2 and Ram Charan is the only plus at that time”.

He continued saying “We had several discussions. Shankar is one director who is not creatively accessible for his producers. But I was in touch. The success of Game Changer is quite important for me and Shankar. The film is a perfect comeback for me and Shankar after a long time. There are a lot of whistle worthy moments in the film. The audience will appreciate the film big time. We have shown the visuals from the Jaragandi song for the Hindi media and there was wide applause. All the songs will look grand on screen. We have spent Rs 75 crores on the songs. Game Changer is the shortest film of Shankar and the film releases on January 10th, 2025”.

Previous Critically Acclaimed actors in NTR and Prashanth Neel Project
else

TRENDING

image
Game Changer is a comeback for me: Dil Raju
image
Critically Acclaimed actors in NTR and Prashanth Neel Project
image
Harish Shankar and Balakrishna film on Cards?

Latest

image
Game Changer is a comeback for me: Dil Raju
image
Critically Acclaimed actors in NTR and Prashanth Neel Project
image
Harish Shankar and Balakrishna film on Cards?
image
What happened to Vishal?
image
Chiranjeevi at APTA Event

Most Read

image
JC Prabhakar Reddy says ‘Sorry’
image
MLA Malla Reddy’s brother booked in CMR Girls Hostel case
image
Andhra Pradesh Minister Accused of Settling Deals at Hyderabad’s Star Hotel

Related Articles

SJ Suryah Interview Stills Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event GameChanger Pre Release Event Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family Height Increase Tips Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025 Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump Wearing Jeans Side Effects Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling Shraddha Das Goa Vibes Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes Raai Laxmi New Year 2025 Celebrations Nushrratt Bharuccha Most Happiest Moments in 2024 Pragya Jaiswal Last days of 2024 DaakuMahaRaaj Third Song