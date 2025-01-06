Game Changer is a comeback for me: Dil Raju

Top producer Dil Raju has faced major setbacks with his recent films produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. He is betting big on Game Changer and the film was delayed by years. The film is finally hitting the screens on January 10th. Dil Raju interacted with the media and he said that the film marks a perfect comeback for him and Shankar. He said “It has been three and a half years of hard work. We started the film in August 2021. We have seen several ups and downs over these years. I have faced severe stress and a fear started after a series of flops. I wanted to streamline things. There is no interest on Game Changer after the release of Indian 2 and Ram Charan is the only plus at that time”.

He continued saying “We had several discussions. Shankar is one director who is not creatively accessible for his producers. But I was in touch. The success of Game Changer is quite important for me and Shankar. The film is a perfect comeback for me and Shankar after a long time. There are a lot of whistle worthy moments in the film. The audience will appreciate the film big time. We have shown the visuals from the Jaragandi song for the Hindi media and there was wide applause. All the songs will look grand on screen. We have spent Rs 75 crores on the songs. Game Changer is the shortest film of Shankar and the film releases on January 10th, 2025”.