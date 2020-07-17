RGV’s full-length revenge drama on Balakrishna

Controversial director Ram Gopal Varma has been picking up controversial points and is making them into feature films. He took a dig on Pawan Kalyan through Powerstar which will release soon. The film is a satire on Pawan Kalyan’s personal and political life. Ram Gopal Varma is in plans for a full-length revenge drama on Nandamuri Balakrishna soon. RGV wanted to direct the biopic of NTR but the film landed into the hands of Krish. RGV directed Lakshmi’s NTR which was a satire on NTR’s family.

Without stopping there, RGV is in plans to come with a new film titled ‘Aa Rathri Em Jarigindi’ (What happened that night). The film is said to discuss about the shootout incident that took place in Balakrishna’s residence years ago. Balakrishna walked out free from the incident after Bellamkonda Suresh and Satyanarayana Chowdary suffered bullet injuries. There are a lot of rumors about the incident. RGV is all set to present the incident and will narrate the incidents that took place after the shootout. RGV is expected to use the controversies of Balakrishna to the fullest through the film.

Balakrishna landed into controversies for slapping his fans several times in public places. He even got trolled because of his Sanskrit slokas. Ram Gopal Varma is expected to use all these to the fullest in the film. The film will start rolling soon.