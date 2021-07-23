Roja is side character in Nagari, her rival is the hero

Despite her loyalty to the party and its leadership, Nagari MLA RK Roja is finding herself increasingly isolated and marginalized. Despite the right credentials, she could not become a minister. She was given the chairperson of the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation in lieu of the cabinet berth. She had accepted this only half-heartedly. Now, even that position has been taken away from her.

What is worse is that her rivals in Nagari constituency, who always bay for her blood, are given plum positions. Chakrapani Reddy, who has been adopting a non-cooperation attitude against Roja has been made the chairperson of the Srisailam temple trust board. His supporters are celebrating this as a huge success, while Roja and her camp followers are subdued as she has lost the APIIC chairperson’s post. Chakrapai Reddy has considerable clout in places like Nindra and Vijayapuram and his supporters took out huge rallies in these places.

Roja’s bigger problem is because the district’s political patriarch and key minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy is against her. She Is not on good terms with deputy chief minister Narayana Swamy either. As a result, she is isolated in the district. Though she has considerable support among the cadre and the voters, she finds herself politically outsmarted and outwitted.

Roja’s last hope is a place in the AP council of ministers. She is said to be pretty confident that chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would suitably rehabilitate her this time. This will at least help her in staying afloat in her constituency of Nagari.