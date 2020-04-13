Row over Telangana hospital’s refusal to treat Muslim

In a case of discrimination on religious grounds, a private hospital in Telangana’s Karimnagar town allegedly refused to treat Muslim patients, triggering outrage.

An audio of a telephonic conversation purportedly between an employee of a children’s hospital and a woman went viral on the social media, evoking protest from the community leaders and neitizens.

The hospital employee allegedly refused to give an appointment to a Muslim.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi urged Director General of Police and Karimnagar Police Commissioner to verify the audio take strict action.

“Request you to verify and take strict against this ‘communal virus’ that has now spread to essential healthcare providers. If we don’t contain it in time, it’ll only endanger innocent Muslim lives,” tweeted the Hyderabad MP.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjedullah Khan tweeted that he was shocked to hear the audio that Muslims will not be treated in the hospital. “Couldn’t believe this happening in Telangana which has a record of #GangaJamuniTehzeeb,” he tweeted and sought a thorough probe.

Karimnagar police said they were yet to receive any complaint regarding the audio.