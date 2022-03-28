‘RRR’: ‘Komaram Bheemudo’ was a ‘blood and sweat’ project for Jr NTR

Jr NTR, who appeared as Bheem in S.S. Rajamouli’s sensational epic ‘RRR’ is being lauded for his fierce appearance in the blockbuster.

As NTR’s ‘Komaram Bheemudo’ song is currently trending, a close source reveals that it took more than 15 days for the ‘Aadhi’ actor to wrap up this song.

‘Komaram Bheemudo’ song, which has now amassed 1.31 crore views, is currently trending all over. NTR getting publicly whipped under the orders of the tyrannical British has caught the attention of all.

Penned by Telugu’s popular lyricist Sudhala Ashok Teja, this song emotes a strong patriotic feeling.

Sung by Kaala Bhairava and composed by M M Keeravani, the ‘Komaram Bheemudo’ song shooting went on for 15 days.

NTR had to shoot with a background crowd of 600 people under scorching heat during the shoot.

“The platform was scorching hot, and Tarak had to stand barefoot on it, and regardless of how carefully the team worked, the whip tip would keep touching him”, one of the sources revealed.

The same source reveals that the shooting required NTR to have blood all over his body, which was done with many makeup men involved on the spot.

The scene depicting NTR with chains and iron boxes went wrong at one point in time, and he had to be reshot.

“Komaram Bheemudo literally took blood and sweat to be made”, the source adds.