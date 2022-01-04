RRR Postponement: Mixed Response from Industry

SS Rajamouli carved out one more periodic drama titled RRR. The trailer took the expectations to the next level and the entire nation is eagerly waiting for the release of RRR. With the rise of new coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variant, SS Rajamouli and his team decided to push the release of RRR to a later date. His move is now getting mixed response from the industry bigwigs and insiders. Some of them are always ready to support Rajamouli as he is the one who vanished the boundaries of language and took Telugu cinema to pan-Indian level.

Others argue that Rajamouli should have released RRR in December covering the Christmas and New Year season. Movies like Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Bheemla Nayak are pushed due to RRR’s release. This is not the first time that happened for RRR. Earlier, several filmmakers announced their films and it was Rajamouli who made it to the chart at the last minute. There are talks that RRR will now hit the screens during summer and a series of films are announced in all the Indian languages. After the third wave, it is not easy to predict the situation of Indian cinema and the exhibition industry.

For now, SS Rajamouli and his team are left puzzled about RRR release date. This time, it would not be an easy task for RRR.