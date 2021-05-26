RRR shifted to Delhi AIIMS for better medical care

In a day of swift developments, rebel MP Raghurama Raju was shifted from the Secunderabad Army Hospital to the Delhi AIIMS for better medical treatment. Actually, the MP’s lawyers said it would take four to five days for his discharge from the Army Clinic. However, they engaged a special flight and shifted the MP to Delhi. All this happened in a matter of hours with the media and the AP Government kept totally in the dark.

Political circles say that Raghurama Raju would have thought it no longer safe to stay in Hyderabad any longer. This was because of the latest efforts of the Guntur police to arrest him once again in the name of some legal or other procedure. Given the continuing victimisation by the AP Government, there was every chance that the MP might be booked in some other case and put behind the bars.

The Army doctors say the MP would take four to five days to fully recover from the injuries. However, they have given their discharge summary based on which Mr. Raghurama Raju was taken to Delhi and admitted in the AIIMS there. Mr. Raju is now expected to make representations to the top leaders in the national capital how he has been victimised and made to suffer ‘custodial torture’. Raju loyalists say that their MP is now beyond the reach of the long arm of the AP Government.