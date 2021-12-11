RRR Telugu Pressmeet Highlights:

The lead actors of RRR: Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and NTR along with director SS Rajamouli, producer DVV Danayya attended the Telugu media interaction in Hyderabad this morning. Here are the highlights of the press conference:

I shot the first shot of RRR on NTR and Ram Charan on a bike. Amazed with their bonding on the sets, I was sure that the friendship on screen will work out big time: SS Rajamouli.

NTR said that he did not dub for Malayalam. I was comfortable to dub in four languages for RRR.

RRR is releasing in Five languages and it is dubbed into other languages subsequently: Rajamouli.

I was worried because of the loss of lives due to the pandemic. Coming to the work front, we enjoyed the process of making of RRR: SS Rajamouli.

It was very difficult to portray Komaram Bheem on screen. Rajamouli helped me a lot in the process. He injected a lot about the role before the shoot. I went through a lot of physical transformation for the role: NTR.

I have a clarity on how the audience watches films in theatres. Stars can bring the audience to theatres but it is the script that drives the film. I wanted NTR and Charan as actors for the roles and their friendship is well presented: Rajamouli.

Rajamouli does a lot of homework before shoot. The process is very simple and if we can convince Rajamouli with our performance, we are 100 percent successful: Ram Charan.

Bollywood heroines ignoring South films is just a rumor. I got an opportunity for my lifetime with RRR. Thank you Rajamouli sir. I am eagerly waiting to work on more South Indian films soon. Both NTR and Ram Charan are caring and wonderful. Had a lovely time working with the team: Alia Bhatt.

Together NTR and Ram Charan are pulling each other’s legs, they are too good on the sets. They were not interested about my presence, they are just talking to each other: Alia Bhatt.

My role in RRR has three shades and their characterizations are unique. Rajamouli designed them in peaks: Ram Charan.

The government of AP slashed the ticket prices. It will not work for big films. We are in talks with the government of AP and hope the issues get sorted soon: DVV Danayya.

RRR is a fictional film and has nothing to do with history. We did not take anything from real-life incidents. RRR is just a fiction: SS Rajamouli.

It is not about the length of the roles of Ram and Bheem. It is about how well I empathized with them on screen. I understand that fans will come with expectations about how I balanced both the roles. They will feel quite happy after watching the film: Rajamouli.

RRR is not a patriotic film. It is a movie about friendship. There is a topic of patriotism in the underplay: Rajamouli.

The expressions of Ram Charan and NTR are priceless when I first told them that I am doing a film with them. They are amazed and delighted. I have narrated the plot after I met them: Rajamouli.

We are not friends because of RRR. We are friends outside for years: NTR.