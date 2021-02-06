RRR Theatrical Deals: All set for History

SS Rajamouli is the country’s top director and his next offering RRR is high on expectations. The takers are gearing up for the biggest bet ever in the history of Indian cinema. The film is rumored to be made on a budget of Rs 400-450 crores and the final numbers are yet to be known. As per the early estimates, the theatrical rights alone are fetching Rs 520 crores. The final numbers may be even higher as some of the deals are yet to be closed.

The non-theatrical deals for RRR are expected to leave the makers in hefty profits as they could recover the budget through the theatrical rights of the film. Rajamouli is in plans to release the Hindi version on a commission basis and Anil Thadani is the front runner for the rights. Tollywood Superstars NTR and Ram Charan will be playing freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaju in this periodic drama that is set before the independence. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the heroines. Here are the estimated theatrical deals for RRR:

Andhra Pradesh: Rs 165 Cr

Nizam: Rs 75 Cr

Karnataka: Rs 45 Cr

Kerala: Rs 15 Cr

Tamil Nadu: Rs 50 Cr (Asking Price)

Total South: Rs 350 Cr

Hindi: Rs 100 Cr

Overseas: Rs 70 Cr (All languages)

Total Worldwide: Rs 520 Cr