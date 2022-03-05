RRR USA Premiere Sales are Massive

RRR is releasing on March 25th across the globe in record number of screens in multiple languages. All the audience who booked tickets in advance considering January 7th release recieved their refunds. The advance bookings for the premiere shows of RRR are now opened across the major territories of overseas. The advance sales are excellent and most of the shows are sold out within half an hour after they are opened.

The sales are also very good in UK, Europe and Australia. The overseas rights of RRR are acquired for a record price and massive pre sales are on cards. RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and Tollywood Superstars NTR, Ram Charan played fictional roles in the film. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the heroines. DVV Danayya produced RRR.