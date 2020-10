Ravi Teja and Ramesh Varma of Rakshasudu fame are all set to join hands for an action thriller to be bankrolled by Pen Studios in association with A Studios.

Pre-look poster of the Havish Production is released today.

Ravi Teja can be seen posing like a dancing star in the poster.

The muhurtham of RT67 will be held tomorrow and first look poster will also be dropped on the same day at 11:55 AM.

Ravi Teja will romance two heroines Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the film.