Runtime scares for Nani and Vijay

Published on August 24, 2024 by

Runtime scares for Nani and Vijay

Tamil actor Vijay grew as an actor and he emerged as a solid actor in Tollywood. His theatrical market is rock solid and top production house Mythri Movie Makers are releasing his upcoming film GOAT on a large scale across the Telugu states. The film’s trailer received mixed response and it is packed with action for the most of the time. GOAT is releasing on September 5th and what’s worrying Vijay’s fans is the lengthy runtime of GOAT. The film lasts for 3 hours and this is a worrying factor considering the trend. The film has to be thoroughly impressive or else the lengthy films are rejected badly.

One more such film is Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram that is hitting the screens on August 29th. This is his second collaboration with Vivek Athreya after Ante Sundaraniki. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s final runtime is 2 hours and 48 minutes. Both Nani and Vivek Athreya got criticised in the past for the excessive runtime of Ante Sundaraniki. More than half an hour from the film would have been easily chopped and if the film had a crisp runtime, the result too would have been different. Now, debates are on about the lengthy runtime of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The film is said to be high on action and Nani’s performance is the major USP of the film.

