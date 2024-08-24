x
Home > Politics

Pawan Kalyan's surprise for Balakrishna

Published on August 24, 2024

Pawan Kalyan’s surprise for Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna is completing 50 years in Telugu cinema and a grand felicitation event is planned on September 1st in Hyderabad. The entire Telugu film fraternity along with the politicians from the Telugu states are invited. AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu along with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will be present for the felicitation event. As per the update, AP Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan will attend the event. Pawan is completely focused on AP politics and he is working round the clock. He also kept the shoots of his films on hold.

Pawan Kalyan gave his nod as per the invitation recently. Chiranjeevi, Nagarjun and Venkatesh are expected to grace the event along with the top and young actors of Telugu cinema. There are reports that Balakrishna will make an official announcement about the debut of his son Mokshagna. Shreyas Media is planning the event in a grand manner and it is costing them Rs 2 crores. It is unclear if the rights for the event would be sold out or if it will be telecasted live on YouTube.

