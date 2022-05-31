Singer S P B Charan: ‘Oh Sita, Hey Rama’ from ‘Sita Ramam’ is a timeless beautiful song

Singer S P B Charan, who has lent his vocal prowess for the number ‘Oh Sita, Hey Rama’ from the film ‘Sita Ramam’, has shared his insights on choosing to sing the song and croon for Dulquer Salman.

‘Sita Ramam’ stars Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna. The song ‘Oh Sita, Hey Rama’ is composed by Vishal Chandrashekar and sung by SPB Charan in Telugu and Tamil.

“While every song is important and very special to me, ‘Oh Sita, Hey Rama’ song is mesmerising, it is a timeless beautiful song, and I am grateful for the opportunity to sing this song for the Tamil and Telugu version.”

“When I listened to the final product, I thought this song is going to be a big hit.”

Charan continues: “When you’re going to sing a song, you want to give it your all, I had a strong feeling when I first heard the song that this will be loved by all. But I didn’t expect it to be such a tremendous hit, and the song as a whole is really beautiful.

When asked about the lyrics of ‘Oh Sita, Hey Rama’ song, Charan adds: “As a singer I’d want to highlight the song’s overall programming, the atmosphere, feel of the melody, and the way the string section comes into place, and once again, Kudos to Vishal Bro for this incredible work.”

When it came to performing a song for Dulquer Salman, Charan says, “Once I realised that Dulquer Salman was the main lead in this film, I was hoping that this movie will be done in Tamil as well, and I would get an opportunity to sing in Tamil and Telugu. I’m happy that I did both. I wish I had sung the Malayalam version too.”

“For Dulquer Salman, this is my first song. His talent is something I admire greatly. I’m grateful to be able to sing a song for yet another great performer, and I hope Dulquer enjoyed it as much as I did.”

Presented by the 50 year old Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by Ashwini Dutt for Swapna Cinema ‘Sita Ramam’ is a beautiful love story set in the backdrop of 1965, this untold period saga is sure to linger and touch everyone’s heart and move them emotionally.

Along with Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur, Sumanth Akkineni, Prakash Raj, Director Gautham Menon, Director Tharun Bhascker, Bhoomika Chawla, Rukimin Vijay Kumar, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Rashmika Mandanna in a special role.

The movie is gearing up for a grand world-wide release on August 5.