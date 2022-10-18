Sai Dharam Tej made his birthday memorable with the Orphan Children

Advertisement

Sai Dharam Tej is celebrating his 36th birthday on Saturday, October 15. Celebrities, mega fans, and many other close relatives wished the actor a very happy birthday on his special day.

The kind actor chose to spend his birthday with the orphans. He took them to an adventure park and enjoyed himself as they had a great time with the games and delicious meal. Finally, their heartfelt wishes made the actor’s birthday memorable.

He previously assisted in the renovation of an old age home, and this year the Supreme Hero became the source of a heartfelt grin on the faces of orphans. This wonderful act is now gaining attention on social media.

The actor is currently working on his upcoming film. This mystic thriller tentatively titled as SDT 15 directed by Karthik Dandu which is being bankrolled by BVSN Prasad and creative director Sukumar. Vikrant Rona and Kantara fame Ajaneesh Loknath is scoring music.

The title, with an intriguing sneak peek, is set to be released soon. The team has confirmed that they are gearing up for Summer 2023 release. Shamdat Sainudeen handling the cinematography.