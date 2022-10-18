Samantha’s ‘Yashoda’ team unique plan to reveal Release Date impresses fans!!

Samantha – Sridevi Movies ‘Yashoda’ team announces a Pan-Indian release date through fans.

Releasing worldwide on November 11th, 2022 grandly, movie is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad and directed by Hari and Harish.

The young team of this exciting thriller came up with an Ingenious Idea to engage fans with a pixelated poster that’ll reveal the release date through a link.

Each fan could open two pixels and passed it on to other fans which thereby reached to 2000+ fans in less than 15 mins and revealed the release date as 11th November 2022.

Fans were immensely impressed with this campaign and media showered huge love and appreciation on Yashoda, trending the announcement on social media.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Melody Brahma Manisharma is scoring the music for this much awaited action thriller.