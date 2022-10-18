Team RRR off to Japan

The country’s biggest blockbuster RRR is heading for a wide release in Japan on October 21st. The team of RRR including Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan headed to Japan to promote the film and they would present in Japan for the film’s release. A wide set of promotions are planned and the team will also be present for the premieres planned in Japan. Rajaamouli has bigger plans to promote RRR in Japan after the film got wide reception from USA and other countries. Some of the recent Indian biggies did not do well in Japan which is a vast market for Indian films. All eyes are now focused on how will RRR perform in Japan. RRR is a periodic drama that featured Ram Charan, NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

