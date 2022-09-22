Sai Dharam Tej quick action winning hearts

Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej will be seen next in a film which is being directed by Karthik Dandu. the film tentatively titled as SDT 15. Makers recently resumed shooting and completing the shoot quickly.

At Quthbullapur, the team recently completed a critical schedule in HMT urban forestry. As we all know, the shootings involve hundreds of people, and the crew dumped a lot of waste in the forest. That will be dangerous for the animals.

A netizen brought this incident to light, and he tagged the team, Sai Dharam Tej, and GHMC officials to take appropriate action. Sai Dharam Tej responded to the tweet right away and he replied “Thanks for bringing this to my notice. My team will be taking care of this immediately and will take extreme care in the future to make sure such incidents will not repeat.”

Keeping his word, the Sai Dharam Tej team removed all of the garbage and cleaned up the surrounding area. The netizen who requested the team posted the after-cleaning photos himself.

Now, Sai Dharam Tej’s environmental sensitivity and quick response time winning hearts on social media.