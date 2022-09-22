NTR responds to NTR Health University Controversy

The government of Andhra Pradesh recently took a harsh decision to rename NTR Health University to YSR Health University. This triggered wide criticism and everyone asked the government to take back their decision. Tollywood actor NTR, the grandson of late NTR responded about the controversy.

“Both NTR and YSR are great leaders who gained an immense following. Renaming will not bring any respect for YSR. Changing the name of NTR University will not hamper his fame and respect. NTR’s value and space in the hearts of the Telugu people cannot be replaced or erased” told the statement of NTR.

The top actor is preparing himself for his next film directed by Koratala Siva. The shoot of the film starts in November. NTR is currently cutting down his weight and is preparing himself for the pan-Indian project.