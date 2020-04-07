Sai Pallavi rejects a series of Films

Sai Pallavi is one actress who is completely focused on her characterization rather than the lead actors and the remuneration offered. The actress rejected a series of films in the past few months. The actress also worked without breaks from the past few months and is currently spending time with her family. Sai Pallavi who is fond of reading the entire script along with her character wasn’t impressed with any recent offerings.

She is busy with Rana’s Virata Parvam and Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story. She will be romancing Sharwanand in Kishore Tirumala’s film soon. Sai Pallavi did not sign any new films and is waiting for some new scripts that will excite her. The actress is charging a crore and she is even staying away from endorsements. While most of the actresses have chosen glamorous roles and commercial capers, Sai Pallavi is the only actress of this generation who prefers interesting and challenging roles. She has strict guidelines regarding the films she chooses.