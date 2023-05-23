Sai Tej turns Markendeyulu for BRO

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej are coming together for BRO. a story of a man who gets a second chance in his life. Pawan Kalyan’s first look was released and he was introduced as God and today the film team released Sai Dharam Tej’s first look. Sai Tej was introduced as Mark aka Markenduyulu.

A motion poster was released with some noisy background score carrying a Sanskrit hymn…” Kaala Triguna Samshlesham”. Sai Tej will be seen in a role, who can befriend the mighty time. He was seen wearing classy white costumes and looked stunning. BRO is directed by Samuthirakani and will release in theatres on July 28th. People Media Factory and Zee Studios are bankrolling the project.