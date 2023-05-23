Bichagadu2 4 days AP/TS Collections – Emerges Hit film

By
Telugu360
-
0
Bichagadu2 4 days APTS Collections
Bichagadu2 4 days APTS Collections

Bichagadu2 has a decent monday in the Telugu States and has now emerged as a Hit film. 4 days distributor share of the film is at 6 Cr which is the amount of values rights including prints & publicity. It has grossed about 11.50 Cr. All the buyers will be into profit zone from tomorrow onwards. The film has a mixed word of mouth but the good will on the first part of the film has somehow catered enough eyeballs and help it cross the line for the buyers.

Area4 days AP/TS CollectionsBichagadu2 Day1 AP/TS Collections
Nizam2.16 Cr (including GST)0.77 Cr (including GST)
Ceeded0.93 Cr0.35 Cr
UA0.82 Cr0.33 Cr
Guntur0.54 Cr0.24 Cr
East0.50 Cr0.19 Cr
Krishna0.48 Cr0.19 Cr
West0.32 Cr0.13 Cr
Nellore 0.25 Cr0.10 Cr
AP/TS6 Cr (5.65 Cr excluding GST)2.30 Cr (2.18 Cr excluding GST)
Gross11.5 Cr4 Cr
Pre-Release Business6 Cr6 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here