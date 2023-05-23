Bichagadu2 4 days AP/TS Collections – Emerges Hit film

Bichagadu2 has a decent monday in the Telugu States and has now emerged as a Hit film. 4 days distributor share of the film is at 6 Cr which is the amount of values rights including prints & publicity. It has grossed about 11.50 Cr. All the buyers will be into profit zone from tomorrow onwards. The film has a mixed word of mouth but the good will on the first part of the film has somehow catered enough eyeballs and help it cross the line for the buyers.
|Area
|4 days AP/TS Collections
|Bichagadu2 Day1 AP/TS Collections
|Nizam
|2.16 Cr (including GST)
|0.77 Cr (including GST)
|Ceeded
|0.93 Cr
|0.35 Cr
|UA
|0.82 Cr
|0.33 Cr
|Guntur
|0.54 Cr
|0.24 Cr
|East
|0.50 Cr
|0.19 Cr
|Krishna
|0.48 Cr
|0.19 Cr
|West
|0.32 Cr
|0.13 Cr
|Nellore
|0.25 Cr
|0.10 Cr
|AP/TS
|6 Cr (5.65 Cr excluding GST)
|2.30 Cr (2.18 Cr excluding GST)
|Gross
|11.5 Cr
|4 Cr
|Pre-Release Business
|6 Cr
|6 Cr