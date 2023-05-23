Bichagadu2 4 days AP/TS Collections – Emerges Hit film

Bichagadu2 has a decent monday in the Telugu States and has now emerged as a Hit film. 4 days distributor share of the film is at 6 Cr which is the amount of values rights including prints & publicity. It has grossed about 11.50 Cr. All the buyers will be into profit zone from tomorrow onwards. The film has a mixed word of mouth but the good will on the first part of the film has somehow catered enough eyeballs and help it cross the line for the buyers.

Area 4 days AP/TS Collections Bichagadu2 Day1 AP/TS Collections Nizam 2.16 Cr (including GST) 0.77 Cr (including GST) Ceeded 0.93 Cr 0.35 Cr UA 0.82 Cr 0.33 Cr Guntur 0.54 Cr 0.24 Cr East 0.50 Cr 0.19 Cr Krishna 0.48 Cr 0.19 Cr West 0.32 Cr 0.13 Cr Nellore 0.25 Cr 0.10 Cr AP/TS 6 Cr (5.65 Cr excluding GST) 2.30 Cr (2.18 Cr excluding GST) Gross 11.5 Cr 4 Cr Pre-Release Business 6 Cr 6 Cr