Supreme Court directs Avinash bail petition to Telangana high court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy’s anticipatory bail petition to the vacation bench in Telangana high court. The Supreme Court had directed the vacation court to hear the petition on May 25 and give judgment on the same day if possible.

The Supreme Court bench consisting of Justice J K Maheswari and Justice P S Narasimha heard the case on Tuesday. Avinash Reddy had requested the Supreme Court to grant him anticipatory bail as his mother is unwell and his presence is required.

However, the court directed the MP to approach the vacation bench of the Telangana high court for redressal. The court also heard a petition filed by Avinash Reddy seeking exemption from attending the CBI questioning as his mother is sick.

The Supreme Court told the MP to present the argument before the Vacation Bench of the Telangana high court on May 25. The Supreme Court said that it would not listen to anything on the issue as it had left the decision to the Telangana high court.

Meanwhile, Avinash Reddy, who is accused in former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder, is currently in a hospital in Kurnool where his ailing mother was admitted. A large number of his followers from Kadapa and Kurnool have gathered at the hospital anticipating that the CBI might arrest the MP.

The CBI officials too are camping in Kurnool trying to assess the situation and reach the MP to arrest him. There is tension all over the place in Kurnool with the MP’s supporters gathering in large numbers. The CBI officials are coordinating with the local police. Since the Supreme Court had directed the Telangana high court to hear the case on May 25, the CBI may not arrest him till then, the source said.