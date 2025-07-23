x
Saiyaara scripts History in Bollywood

Published on July 23, 2025 by swathy

Saiyaara scripts History in Bollywood

Bollywood has been struggling from the past few months and several films of big stars struggled to report minimum openings. Some of the top producers of Hindi cinema and the biggest players in the business are left in stress. 2025 also did not open on a grand note for Hindi cinema. Aamir Khan’s recent offering Sitaare Zameen Par has been decent and it made decent money. A small film named Saiyaara is now scripting history in Hindi cinema.

After a super strong weekend, Saiyaara maintained strength and collected big numbers on weekdays. The numbers are the highest for any Hindi film in the recent times. Collecting over Rs 20 crore mark for the fifth consecutive day is a milestone in Hindi cinema. The numbers of Saiyaara on Tuesday are much higher than on Monday. With no major releases this week, Saiyaara is expected to dominate its second weekend. The youngsters are rushing to theatres to watch the film. Yashraj Films are the producers of Saiyaara and Mohit Suri is the director. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda made their debut as actors with Saiyaara.

Next Ram Gopal Varma's Horror Comedy Previous Andhra Pradesh Poised to Lead India's Technological Future: CM Naidu
