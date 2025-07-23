x
Ram Gopal Varma's Horror Comedy

Published on July 23, 2025 by swathy

Ram Gopal Varma

Veteran director Ram Gopal Varma had the longest career in Indian cinema even after delivering many disasters. He was trolled, criticized but Ram Gopal Varma continued to direct films. Several cases were also filed against the director for his comments. Ram Gopal Varma aims a strong comeback and he has signed a horror comedy. The film is titled Police Station Mein Bhoot and is a pan-Indian film.

Manoj Bajpayee will play the lead role in this horror comedy and Genelia ,Rajpal Yadav will be seen in other important roles. The shoot of Police Station Mein Bhoot starts on July 26th and the shooting portions will be completed before the end of this year. Police Station Mein Bhoot will release next year.

